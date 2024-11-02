Red Flag Warning issued November 2 at 1:12PM PDT until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY NEAR

15 PERCENT WILL LEAD TO PERIODS OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER

CONDITIONS SUNDAY NIGHT INTO LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR PORTIONS

OF THE COASTAL SLOPES OF THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND

PORTIONS OF THE INLAND EMPIRE, MAINLY BELOW THE CAJON PASS.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, which

is in effect from 7 PM Sunday to 6 PM PDT Monday. The Fire

Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS…North to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph,

locally up to 55 mph near the Cajon Pass.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including

The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another round of potentially more

widespread and stronger Santa Ana winds could bring periods of

critical fire weather conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.