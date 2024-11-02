Red Flag Warning issued November 2 at 9:51PM PDT until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY NEAR
15 PERCENT WILL LEAD TO PERIODS OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER
CONDITIONS SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON IN PORTIONS OF
THE COASTAL SLOPES OF THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND
PORTIONS OF THE INLAND EMPIRE, MAINLY BELOW THE CAJON PASS.
* WINDS…North to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45
mph, locally up to 55 mph near the Cajon Pass.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including
The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another round of potentially more
widespread and stronger Santa Ana winds could bring periods of
critical fire weather conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.