Wind Advisory issued November 2 at 12:35PM PDT until November 4 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…In California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, and
Morongo Basin. In Nevada, Lincoln County, Las Vegas Valley,
Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Southern Clark County, and
Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Crosswinds may create difficult driving
conditions on Interstate 15 and Interstate 40.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.