Wind Advisory issued November 2 at 1:23AM PDT until November 4 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Chuckwalla
Valley and Palo Verde Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ Sunday to 3 PM MST /2 PM PST/
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.