Wind Advisory issued November 2 at 5:09AM PDT until November 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45
mph expected. Local gusts up to 55 mph through wind prone passes
and canyons.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills.
* WHEN…From 7 PM Sunday to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Daytime relative humidity values of 15 to 20
percent (lowest in the Santa Ana mountains) combined with gusty
north to northeasterly winds will create elevated fire weather
conditions.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.