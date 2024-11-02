Wind Advisory issued November 2 at 9:52PM PDT until November 4 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45

mph expected. Local gusts up to 55 mph through wind prone passes

and canyons in the Santa Ana mountains.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…In areas of gusty winds, any fires that develop have the

potential to spread rapidly. Tree limbs could be blown down and a

few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Daytime relative humidity values of 15 to 20

percent (lowest in the Santa Ana mountains) combined with gusty

north to northeasterly winds will create elevated fire weather

conditions.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.