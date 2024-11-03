Red Flag Warning issued November 3 at 1:11PM PST until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY NEAR

15 PERCENT WILL LEAD TO PERIODS OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER

CONDITIONS TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON IN PORTIONS OF THE

COASTAL SLOPES OF THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND

PORTIONS OF THE INLAND EMPIRE, MAINLY BELOW THE CAJON PASS.

ANOTHER SANTA ANA WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED FOR WEDNESDAY AND

THURSDAY. THE MIDWEEK EVENT IS EXPECTED TO BE MORE WIDESPREAD

WITH PERIODS OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXTENDING INTO

PORTIONS OF ORANGE COUNTY IN ADDITION TO THE INLAND EMPIRE AND

THE SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for tonight through Monday

evening. In addition, the National Weather Service in San Diego

has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong gusty winds and low

relative humidity, which is in effect from early Wednesday morning

through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS…For the Red Flag Warning: North to northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph, locally 55 to 60 mph near the

Cajon Pass and on the San Bernardino mountain foothills. For the

Fire Weather Watch: Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35

to 55 mph, locally up to 65 mph. Strongest winds will be below

the Cajon Pass and on the foothills of the San Bernardino

mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…For the Red Flag Warning: As low as 12 to 15

percent. For the Fire Weather Watch: 10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including

The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.