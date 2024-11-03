Red Flag Warning issued November 3 at 1:11PM PST until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY NEAR
15 PERCENT WILL LEAD TO PERIODS OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER
CONDITIONS TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON IN PORTIONS OF THE
COASTAL SLOPES OF THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND
PORTIONS OF THE INLAND EMPIRE, MAINLY BELOW THE CAJON PASS.
ANOTHER SANTA ANA WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED FOR WEDNESDAY AND
THURSDAY. THE MIDWEEK EVENT IS EXPECTED TO BE MORE WIDESPREAD
WITH PERIODS OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXTENDING INTO
PORTIONS OF ORANGE COUNTY IN ADDITION TO THE INLAND EMPIRE AND
THE SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS.
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for tonight through Monday
evening. In addition, the National Weather Service in San Diego
has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong gusty winds and low
relative humidity, which is in effect from early Wednesday morning
through Thursday afternoon.
* WINDS…For the Red Flag Warning: North to northeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph, locally 55 to 60 mph near the
Cajon Pass and on the San Bernardino mountain foothills. For the
Fire Weather Watch: Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35
to 55 mph, locally up to 65 mph. Strongest winds will be below
the Cajon Pass and on the foothills of the San Bernardino
mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…For the Red Flag Warning: As low as 12 to 15
percent. For the Fire Weather Watch: 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including
The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.