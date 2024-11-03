Red Flag Warning issued November 3 at 4:07AM PST until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY NEAR
15 PERCENT WILL LEAD TO PERIODS OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER
CONDITIONS TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON IN PORTIONS OF THE
COASTAL SLOPES OF THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND PORTIONS
OF THE INLAND EMPIRE, MAINLY BELOW THE CAJON PASS.
* WINDS…North to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45
mph, locally up to 55 mph near the Cajon Pass.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The
Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains- Including
The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another round of Santa Ana winds will bring
periods of critical fire weather conditions Wednesday morning
through early Thursday. Strength and geographic areal coverage
of winds is still uncertain, though winds stronger than today
may occur.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.