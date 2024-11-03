Red Flag Warning issued November 3 at 4:07AM PST until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY NEAR

15 PERCENT WILL LEAD TO PERIODS OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER

CONDITIONS TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON IN PORTIONS OF THE

COASTAL SLOPES OF THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND PORTIONS

OF THE INLAND EMPIRE, MAINLY BELOW THE CAJON PASS.

* WINDS…North to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45

mph, locally up to 55 mph near the Cajon Pass.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The

Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains- Including

The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another round of Santa Ana winds will bring

periods of critical fire weather conditions Wednesday morning

through early Thursday. Strength and geographic areal coverage

of winds is still uncertain, though winds stronger than today

may occur.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.