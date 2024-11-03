Red Flag Warning issued November 3 at 9:52PM PST until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY NEAR
15 PERCENT WILL LEAD TO PERIODS OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER
CONDITIONS TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON IN PORTIONS OF THE
COASTAL SLOPES OF THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND
PORTIONS OF THE INLAND EMPIRE, MAINLY BELOW THE CAJON PASS.
ANOTHER SANTA ANA WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY.
THE MIDWEEK EVENT IS EXPECTED TO BE MORE WIDESPREAD WITH PERIODS
OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXTENDING INTO PORTIONS OF
ORANGE COUNTY IN ADDITION TO THE INLAND EMPIRE AND THE SAN
BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS.
* WINDS…For the Red Flag Warning: North to northeast winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph, locally 55 to 60 mph near
the Cajon Pass and on the San Bernardino mountain foothills.
For the Fire Weather Watch: Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts 35 to 55 mph, locally up to 65 mph. Strongest winds will
be below the Cajon Pass and on the foothills of the San
Bernardino mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including
The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.