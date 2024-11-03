Wind Advisory issued November 3 at 12:49PM PST until November 4 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45
mph expected. Local gusts up to 60 mph through wind prone passes
and canyons in the Santa Ana mountains.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…In areas of gusty winds, any fires that develop have the
potential to spread rapidly. Tree limbs could be blown down and a
few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Daytime relative humidity values of 15 to 20
percent (lowest in the Santa Ana mountains) combined with gusty
north to northeasterly winds will create elevated fire weather
conditions.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.