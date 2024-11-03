Wind Advisory issued November 3 at 1:37AM PDT until November 4 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, and Eastern
portion of Joshua Tree National Park.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.