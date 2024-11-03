Wind Advisory issued November 3 at 5:31PM PST until November 4 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort

Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Crosswinds may create difficult driving

conditions on Interstate 40.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous

conditions for small craft.