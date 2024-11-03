Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued November 3 at 9:40AM PST until November 4 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 5:57 PM
Published 9:40 AM

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…In California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, and
Morongo Basin. In Nevada, Lincoln County, Las Vegas Valley,
Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Southern Clark County, and
Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Crosswinds may create difficult driving
conditions on Interstate 15 and Interstate 40.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content