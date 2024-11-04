Red Flag Warning issued November 4 at 12:16PM PST until November 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING

FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF

THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND INLAND EMPIRE…

…RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR EARLY WEDNESDAY INTO

THURSDAY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF THE SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS, THE

INLAND EMPIRE, SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY FOR

STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SAN

BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS AND INLAND EMPIRE…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING INTO

THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE SAN DIEGO MOUNTAINS AND EASTERN

VALLEYS AND THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS…

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 6 PM tonight. In

addition, The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

Red Flag Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity,

which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* WINDS…For today: North winds 15 to 20 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph

decreasing into this evening. For Wednesday and Thursday:

Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 60 mph. Gusts up to 70

mph are possible in the foothills of the San Bernardino

mountains. Strongest winds in the Inland Empire will occur below

the Cajon Pass.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…For today: as low as 12 percent. For

Wednesday and Thursday: 10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including

The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest.

*ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are currently forecast for

Wednesday night into Thursday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.