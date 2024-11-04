Red Flag Warning issued November 4 at 12:16PM PST until November 7 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF
THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND INLAND EMPIRE…
…RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR EARLY WEDNESDAY INTO
THURSDAY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF THE SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS, THE
INLAND EMPIRE, SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY FOR
STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SAN
BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS AND INLAND EMPIRE…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING INTO
THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE SAN DIEGO MOUNTAINS AND EASTERN
VALLEYS AND THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS…
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, which
is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday.
* WINDS…Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 60 mph, gusts to
65 mph in the wind prone passes and canyons in the Santa Ana
mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…12 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger
District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County
Inland Areas.
*ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are currently forecast for
Wednesday night into Thursday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.