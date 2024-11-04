Red Flag Warning issued November 4 at 12:16PM PST until November 7 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING

FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF

THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND INLAND EMPIRE…

…RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR EARLY WEDNESDAY INTO

THURSDAY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF THE SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS, THE

INLAND EMPIRE, SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY FOR

STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SAN

BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS AND INLAND EMPIRE…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING INTO

THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE SAN DIEGO MOUNTAINS AND EASTERN

VALLEYS AND THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS…

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, which

is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* WINDS…Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 60 mph, gusts to

65 mph in the wind prone passes and canyons in the Santa Ana

mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…12 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger

District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County

Inland Areas.

*ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are currently forecast for

Wednesday night into Thursday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.