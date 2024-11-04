Red Flag Warning issued November 4 at 12:16PM PST until November 7 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF
THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND INLAND EMPIRE…
…RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR EARLY WEDNESDAY INTO
THURSDAY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF THE SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS, THE
INLAND EMPIRE, SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY FOR
STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SAN
BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS AND INLAND EMPIRE…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING INTO
THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE SAN DIEGO MOUNTAINS AND EASTERN
VALLEYS AND THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS…
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 6 PM tonight. In
addition, The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
Red Flag Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity,
which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday.
* WINDS…For today: North winds 15 to 20 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph
decreasing into this evening. For Wednesday and Thursday:
Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 60 mph. Gusts up to 70
mph are possible in the foothills of the San Bernardino
mountains. Strongest winds in the Inland Empire will occur below
the Cajon Pass.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…For today: as low as 12 percent. For
Wednesday and Thursday: 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including
The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest.
*ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are currently forecast for
Wednesday night into Thursday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.