Red Flag Warning issued November 4 at 9:18PM PST until November 7 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR EARLY WEDNESDAY INTO

THURSDAY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF THE SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS,

THE INLAND EMPIRE, SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY

FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SAN

BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS AND INLAND EMPIRE…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING INTO

THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE SAN DIEGO MOUNTAINS AND EASTERN

VALLEYS AND THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS…

* WINDS…Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger

District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County

Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.