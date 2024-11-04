Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 4 at 1:50AM PST until November 4 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

