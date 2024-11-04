Wind Advisory issued November 4 at 2:29AM PST until November 4 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.