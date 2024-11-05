High Wind Warning issued November 5 at 1:04PM PST until November 7 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 60 mph for the
Inland Empire, strongest gusts expected below the Cajon Pass. For
the coastal slopes of the San Bernardino mountains, northeast 25
to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph, local gusts up to 70 mph
possible in wind prone locations.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to 2 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Red Flag Warning is also in effect for
portions of the San Bernardino county mountains and the Inland
Empire. Critical fire weather conditions are expected.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution while driving.