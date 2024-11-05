High Wind Warning issued November 5 at 1:04PM PST until November 7 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 60 mph for the

Inland Empire, strongest gusts expected below the Cajon Pass. For

the coastal slopes of the San Bernardino mountains, northeast 25

to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph, local gusts up to 70 mph

possible in wind prone locations.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to 2 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Red Flag Warning is also in effect for

portions of the San Bernardino county mountains and the Inland

Empire. Critical fire weather conditions are expected.

Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution while driving.