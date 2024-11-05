High Wind Warning issued November 5 at 8:45PM PST until November 7 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 60 mph, local gusts
65 to 70 mph possible along the foothills and through canyons of
the Santa Ana mountains.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to 2 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Red Flag Warning is also in effect for the
Santa Ana mountains and portions of inland Orange County. Critical
fire weather conditions are expected.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution while driving.