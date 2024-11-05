High Wind Warning issued November 5 at 8:45PM PST until November 7 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 60 mph, local gusts

65 to 70 mph possible along the foothills and through canyons of

the Santa Ana mountains.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to 2 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Red Flag Warning is also in effect for the

Santa Ana mountains and portions of inland Orange County. Critical

fire weather conditions are expected.

Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution while driving.