Red Flag Warning issued November 5 at 12:14PM PST until November 7 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED FOR THE ORANGE
COUNTY COAST, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, INLAND EMPIRE, SAN DIEGO
VALLEYS, AND ALL AREA MOUNTAINS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. LOCALLY
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL LINGER INTO FRIDAY MORNING
FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO, RIVERSIDE, AND SAN DIEGO MOUNTAINS AND IN
THE INLAND EMPIRE BELOW THE CAJON PASS…
* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 60 mph, local
gusts 65 to 70 mph possible on the foothills and through
canyons of the Santa Ana mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger
District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County
Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.