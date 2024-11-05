Red Flag Warning issued November 5 at 12:14PM PST until November 7 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED FOR THE ORANGE

COUNTY COAST, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, INLAND EMPIRE, SAN DIEGO

VALLEYS, AND ALL AREA MOUNTAINS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND

LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. LOCALLY

CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL LINGER INTO FRIDAY MORNING

FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO, RIVERSIDE, AND SAN DIEGO MOUNTAINS AND IN

THE INLAND EMPIRE BELOW THE CAJON PASS…

* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 60 mph, local

gusts 65 to 70 mph possible on the foothills and through

canyons of the Santa Ana mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger

District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County

Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.