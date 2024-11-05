Red Flag Warning issued November 5 at 12:14PM PST until November 8 at 11:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED FOR THE ORANGE
COUNTY COAST, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, INLAND EMPIRE, SAN DIEGO
VALLEYS, AND ALL AREA MOUNTAINS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. LOCALLY
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL LINGER INTO FRIDAY MORNING
FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO, RIVERSIDE, AND SAN DIEGO MOUNTAINS AND IN
THE INLAND EMPIRE BELOW THE CAJON PASS…
* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 60 mph for the
Inland Empire, strongest gusts expected below the Cajon Pass.
For the coastal slopes of the San Bernardino mountains,
northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph, local gusts up
to 70 mph possible in wind prone locations.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including
The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.