Red Flag Warning issued November 5 at 12:14PM PST until November 8 at 11:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED FOR THE ORANGE
COUNTY COAST, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, INLAND EMPIRE, SAN DIEGO
VALLEYS, AND ALL AREA MOUNTAINS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. LOCALLY
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL LINGER INTO FRIDAY MORNING
FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO, RIVERSIDE, AND SAN DIEGO MOUNTAINS AND IN
THE INLAND EMPIRE BELOW THE CAJON PASS…
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, which
is in effect from 3 PM Wednesday to 11 AM PST Friday. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…Riverside County Mountains-Including The San
Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.