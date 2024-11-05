Red Flag Warning issued November 5 at 8:35PM PST until November 8 at 11:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED FOR THE ORANGE

COUNTY COAST, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, INLAND EMPIRE, SAN DIEGO

VALLEYS, AND ALL AREA MOUNTAINS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND

LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. LOCALLY

CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL LINGER INTO FRIDAY MORNING

FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO, RIVERSIDE, AND SAN DIEGO MOUNTAINS AND IN

THE INLAND EMPIRE BELOW THE CAJON PASS…

* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including

The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.