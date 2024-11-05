Wind Advisory issued November 5 at 9:18PM PST until November 6 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In California,

Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, and San Bernardino

County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles on Interstate 40. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous

conditions for small craft.