High Wind Warning issued November 6 at 1:07PM PST until November 7 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

