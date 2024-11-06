High Wind Warning issued November 6 at 5:39PM PST until November 7 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County
Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.