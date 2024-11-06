Wind Advisory issued November 6 at 12:45PM PST until November 6 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In California,
Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, and San Bernardino
County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles on Interstate 40. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.