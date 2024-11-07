Red Flag Warning issued November 7 at 7:04PM PST until November 8 at 11:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY FOR
ELEVATED WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND EMPIRE
AND THE COASTAL SLOPES OF THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY FOR
ELEVATED WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS IN SAN
DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES…
* WINDS…Northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…Riverside County Mountains-Including The San
Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.