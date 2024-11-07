Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 3:23AM PST until November 7 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,
and San Diego County Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.