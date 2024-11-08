Red Flag Warning issued November 8 at 2:08AM PST until November 8 at 11:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND

EMPIRE AND THE COASTAL SLOPES OF THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

MOUNTAINS…

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

MOUNTAINS IN SAN DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES…

* WINDS…Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…Riverside County Mountains-Including The San

Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.