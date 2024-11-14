Wind Advisory issued November 14 at 1:31AM PST until November 15 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust and sand.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.