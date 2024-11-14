Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 12:27PM PST until November 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches, locally near 4

inches from Running Springs to Big Bear Lake.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains above 5,550 feet.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Best chance for snow showers will occur on

Friday. Light snow may fall on Saturday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.