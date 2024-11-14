Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 12:27PM PST until November 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches, locally near 4
inches from Running Springs to Big Bear Lake.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains above 5,550 feet.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Best chance for snow showers will occur on
Friday. Light snow may fall on Saturday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.