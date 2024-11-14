Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 9:30PM PST until November 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches, locally near 4
inches from Running Springs to Big Bear Lake.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains above 5,550 feet.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest chances for accumulating snow will
be through Friday evening, though additional flurries are
possible through Saturday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.