Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 1:59PM PST until November 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains above 5,500 feet.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM PST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest chances for accumulating snow
will be through tonight, though additional flurries are
possible through Saturday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.