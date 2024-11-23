Wind Advisory issued November 23 at 9:46AM PST until November 24 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make

driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of

blowing dust may result in locally reduced visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected across the

southern portions of Death Valley National Park and northwest San

Bernardino County.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure any loose objects or

temporary structures.