Wind Advisory issued November 23 at 9:46AM PST until November 24 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make
driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of
blowing dust may result in locally reduced visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected across the
southern portions of Death Valley National Park and northwest San
Bernardino County.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure any loose objects or
temporary structures.