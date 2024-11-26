Wind Advisory issued November 26 at 2:09AM PST until November 26 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected especially near mountains and higher terrain.

* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Mojave

Desert, and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley,

Southern Clark County, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, and

Western Clark and Southern Nye County.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.