Wind Advisory issued November 26 at 8:52AM PST until November 26 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected, especially near mountains and higher terrain.

* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Mojave

Desert, and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley,

Southern Clark County, and Western Clark and Southern Nye County.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.