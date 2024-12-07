Red Flag Warning issued December 7 at 12:54PM PST until December 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR ALL MOUNTAIN AREAS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, AND SAN DIEGO
COUNTY VALLEYS…
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong gusty Santa Ana winds and low relative
humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM Monday to 4 AM PST
Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS…Northeast and east winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts in the
valleys 35 to 45 mph, locally over 60 mph in mountains and
passes. Highest winds in east-west oriented passes, such as the
San Gorgonio Pass and San Diego County mountains and foothills.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 to 10 percent. Though winds
will be calmer by Wednesday and Thursday, relative humidity will
stay in this range each afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Outdoor property may be
damaged along with difficult driving conditions.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino
County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country
Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,
Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger
District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana
Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.