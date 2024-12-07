Red Flag Warning issued December 7 at 9:35PM PST until December 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY IN ALL MOUNTAIN AREAS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, AND SAN DIEGO

COUNTY VALLEYS…

* WINDS…Northeast and east winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts in the

valleys 35 to 45 mph, locally over 60 mph in mountains and

passes. Highest winds in east-west oriented passes, such as

the San Gorgonio Pass and San Diego County mountains and

foothills.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 to 10 percent. Though winds

will be calmer by Wednesday and Thursday, relative humidity

will stay in this range each afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Outdoor property may be

damaged along with difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino

County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country

Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,

Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger

District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana

Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.