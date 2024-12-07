Red Flag Warning issued December 7 at 9:35PM PST until December 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY IN ALL MOUNTAIN AREAS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, AND SAN DIEGO
COUNTY VALLEYS…
* WINDS…Northeast and east winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts in the
valleys 35 to 45 mph, locally over 60 mph in mountains and
passes. Highest winds in east-west oriented passes, such as
the San Gorgonio Pass and San Diego County mountains and
foothills.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 to 10 percent. Though winds
will be calmer by Wednesday and Thursday, relative humidity
will stay in this range each afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Outdoor property may be
damaged along with difficult driving conditions.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino
County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country
Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,
Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger
District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana
Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.