Red Flag Warning issued December 8 at 11:52AM PST until December 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY IN ALL MOUNTAIN AREAS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, SAN DIEGO

COUNTY VALLEYS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong gusty Santa Ana winds and low relative

humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM Monday to 4 AM PST

Wednesday.

* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, locally up

to 50 mph east of Interstate 5.

*RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Outdoor property may be

damaged along with difficult driving conditions in the wind.

* LOCATION…Orange County Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.