Red Flag Warning issued December 8 at 11:52AM PST until December 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY IN ALL MOUNTAIN AREAS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, SAN DIEGO
COUNTY VALLEYS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong gusty Santa Ana winds and low relative
humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM Monday to 4 AM PST
Wednesday.
* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, locally up
to 50 mph east of Interstate 5.
*RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Outdoor property may be
damaged along with difficult driving conditions in the wind.
* LOCATION…Orange County Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.