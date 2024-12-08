Red Flag Warning issued December 8 at 4:13AM PST until December 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY IN ALL MOUNTAIN AREAS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, AND SAN DIEGO
COUNTY VALLEYS…
* WINDS…Northeast and east winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts in the
valleys 35 to 45 mph. Wind gusts 50 to 65 mph in the mountains
and passes. Isolated gusts to 70 mph possible on Tuesday in wind
prone locations in the mountains. Winds will be strongest in
east- west oriented passes, such as the San Gorgonio Pass and
San Diego County mountains and foothills.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent. Though winds will be weaker
by Wednesday and Thursday, relative humidity will stay in this
range each afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Outdoor property may be
damaged along with difficult driving conditions.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino
County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country
Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,
Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger
District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana
Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.