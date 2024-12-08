Red Flag Warning issued December 8 at 4:13AM PST until December 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY IN ALL MOUNTAIN AREAS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, AND SAN DIEGO

COUNTY VALLEYS…

* WINDS…Northeast and east winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts in the

valleys 35 to 45 mph. Wind gusts 50 to 65 mph in the mountains

and passes. Isolated gusts to 70 mph possible on Tuesday in wind

prone locations in the mountains. Winds will be strongest in

east- west oriented passes, such as the San Gorgonio Pass and

San Diego County mountains and foothills.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent. Though winds will be weaker

by Wednesday and Thursday, relative humidity will stay in this

range each afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Outdoor property may be

damaged along with difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino

County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country

Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,

Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger

District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana

Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.