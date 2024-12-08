Red Flag Warning issued December 8 at 9:38PM PST until December 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY IN ALL MOUNTAIN AREAS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, SAN DIEGO

COUNTY VALLEYS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

* WINDS…Northeast and east winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts in the

valleys 35 to 50 mph. Wind gusts 50 to 65 mph in the mountains

and passes. Isolated gusts to 70 mph possible on Tuesday in

wind prone locations in the mountains. Winds will be strongest

in east- west oriented passes, such as the San Gorgonio Pass

and San Diego County mountains and foothills.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor

property and will make for difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino

County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country

Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,

Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger

District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana

Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and

Orange County Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.