Red Flag Warning issued December 9 at 3:56AM PST until December 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TODAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY IN ALL MOUNTAIN AREAS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, SAN DIEGO
COUNTY VALLEYS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
* WINDS…Northeast and east winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts in the
valleys and inland Orange County of 35 to 50 mph. Local gusts up
to 60 mph possible in eastern portions of the San Diego valleys
Tuesday. Wind gusts 50 to 65 mph in the mountains and passes.
Isolated gusts to 70 mph possible on Tuesday in wind prone
locations in the mountains. Winds will be strongest in east-
west oriented passes, such as the San Gorgonio Pass and San
Diego County mountains and foothills.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor
property and will make for difficult driving conditions.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino
County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country
Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,
Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger
District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana
Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and
Orange County Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.