Red Flag Warning issued December 10 at 1:39PM PST until December 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG

GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY IN ALL MOUNTAIN

AREAS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS, AND INLAND

ORANGE COUNTY…

* WINDS…Gusts 35 to 50 mph are occurring through favored passes

and on mountain foothills, isolated gusts to 60 mph or more

occurring in typically wind prone locations. Gusts of 35 to 50

mph are expected in the Inland Empire below the Cajon and San

Gorgonio Passes, inland Orange County east of I-5, and in the

San Diego County valleys.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor

property and will make for difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino

County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country

Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,

Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger

District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana

Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and

Orange County Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.