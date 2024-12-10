Red Flag Warning issued December 10 at 4:07AM PST until December 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG

GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY IN ALL MOUNTAIN

AREAS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS, AND INLAND

ORANGE COUNTY…

* WINDS…Strongest winds expected this morning. Northeast and

east winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts in the Inland Empire, San Diego

valleys, and inland Orange County of 35 to 55 mph. Local gusts

up to 60 mph possible in eastern portions of the San Diego

valleys Tuesday. Wind gusts 50 to 65 mph in the mountains and

passes. Isolated gusts over 70 mph possible on Tuesday morning

in wind prone locations in the mountains. Winds will be

strongest in east-west oriented passes, such as the San Gorgonio

Pass and San Diego County mountains and foothills.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor

property and will make for difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino

County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country

Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,

Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger

District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana

Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and

Orange County Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.