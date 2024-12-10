Red Flag Warning issued December 10 at 9:43PM PST until December 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG
GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY IN ALL MOUNTAIN
AREAS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS, AND INLAND
ORANGE COUNTY…
* WINDS…Local gusts 30 to 45 mph favored passes and on mountain
foothills and into a few valley locations.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Areas of humidity 5 to 15 percent, even at
night due to poor recovery.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor
property and will make for difficult driving conditions.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino
County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country
Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,
Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger
District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana
Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and
Orange County Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.