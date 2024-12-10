Red Flag Warning issued December 10 at 9:43PM PST until December 11 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG

GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY IN ALL MOUNTAIN

AREAS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS, AND INLAND

ORANGE COUNTY…

* WINDS…Local gusts 30 to 45 mph favored passes and on mountain

foothills and into a few valley locations.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Areas of humidity 5 to 15 percent, even at

night due to poor recovery.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor

property and will make for difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino

County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country

Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,

Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger

District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana

Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and

Orange County Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.