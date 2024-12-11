Wind Advisory issued December 11 at 1:15PM PST until December 13 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…A weather system will bring west winds at speeds of 20 to

30 mph with localized gusts up to 60 mph expected along the desert

slopes and mountain passes during Thursday afternoon and evening.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego

County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass

Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Thursday to midnight PST Thursday Night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Wind

blown dust could reduce visibility.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.