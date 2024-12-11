Wind Advisory issued December 11 at 8:21PM PST until December 13 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph, locally up

to 60 mph, along the desert slopes of the mountains and through

passes.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego

County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass

Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Thursday to midnight PST Thursday Night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Wind

blown dust could reduce visibility.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.